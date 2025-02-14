Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333,170 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $24,106,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 542,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $8,216,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

