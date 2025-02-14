Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,238 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DRLL opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

