Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 56,863 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

