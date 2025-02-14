Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $51.28 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

