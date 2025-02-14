Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Acquired Rep. James Comer

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 21st.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,007,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $64,439,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,407,221.68. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

