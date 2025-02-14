Palacios Wealth Management LLC Takes $469,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

