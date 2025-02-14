Palacios Wealth Management LLC Invests $737,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

