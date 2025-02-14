Palacios Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $15,125,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

