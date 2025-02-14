Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.
OUTKY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.
