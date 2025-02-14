ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.84, but opened at $100.25. ORIX shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 7,144 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 198.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

