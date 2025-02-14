O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Maria Sastre Sells 248 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
ORLY opened at $1,335.68 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,193.24. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.
Read Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
