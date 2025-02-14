O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Maria Sastre Sells 248 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $1,335.68 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,193.24. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

