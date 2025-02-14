Orchid Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $103.64 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00003929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

