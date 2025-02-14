Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Announces Earnings Results

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. Onity Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Onity Group Price Performance

ONIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 13,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The company has a market cap of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.87. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ONIT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Onity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Onity Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Further Reading

