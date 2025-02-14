Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

