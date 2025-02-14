Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97, Zacks reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 211,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.89%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

