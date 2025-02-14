Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Articles

