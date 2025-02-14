Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. Nova updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.50. 17,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,871. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Nova has a one year low of $154.54 and a one year high of $289.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average of $206.68.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.