Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Insider Transactions at Northern Star Resources

In other Northern Star Resources news, insider Marnie Finlayson acquired 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.20 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of A$47,984.40 ($30,369.87). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

