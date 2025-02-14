Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 564 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 target price (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

