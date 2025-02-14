Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $447.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

