Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 258,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 212,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $123,025,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

