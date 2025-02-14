Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

