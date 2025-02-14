NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NICE worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after acquiring an additional 279,375 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in NICE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,831,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NICE in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

