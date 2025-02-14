NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 485048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.92.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

