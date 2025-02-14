NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.83. 142,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,463,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

