New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 207,384 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 207,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $133,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 96,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 237,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 186,830 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 253,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.