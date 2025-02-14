New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $338,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

