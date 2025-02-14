New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $93,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.64 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,731 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

