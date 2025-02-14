New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $114,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

