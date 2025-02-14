New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Critical Comparison

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobilicom and New Horizon Aircraft”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $3.51 million 4.81 -$4.70 million N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mobilicom and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.88%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Volatility & Risk

Mobilicom has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -71.96% 211.11%

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

