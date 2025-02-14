Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,045.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.32.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

