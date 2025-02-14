Neil Cashman Buys 15,000 Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cashman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118.49. This trade represents a 927.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in ProMIS Neurosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 115,084 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,592,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 533,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $3,488,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

