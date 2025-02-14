Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cohu by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.