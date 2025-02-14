Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 6850425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Nebius Group Stock Up 5.5 %

About Nebius Group

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

