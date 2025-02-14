National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:TVK Q3 Earnings

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.25.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$118.83 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$122.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.70.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.