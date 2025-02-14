Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 324,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,802,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

