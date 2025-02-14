Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

