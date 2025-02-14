Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,163,000 after purchasing an additional 489,217 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.78 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

