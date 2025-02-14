Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 244.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BMO opened at $100.42 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

