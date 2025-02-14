Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 252,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,833.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,531 shares of company stock worth $24,341,833. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.