Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $924.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,045.99. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.