Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,247 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.42 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

