Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,025 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 273,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.