NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.00.
NanoXplore Price Performance
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
