Music Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, music streaming services, radio stations, and concert promoters. Investing in music stocks allows individuals to profit from the success and growth of the music business as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $235.96. 23,973,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,930,254. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $118.70. 34,319,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,642,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $230.55. 15,932,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,703,410. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59.

