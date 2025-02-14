Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

COOP stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $730,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

