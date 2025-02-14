Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 10th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $19.67 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

