monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $360.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,035 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after buying an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

