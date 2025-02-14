Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 310.99% and a negative return on equity of 214.76%.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

MOBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. Mobix Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

