Mitek Systems’ (MITK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a PE ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $56,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,581.94. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $30,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,405.24. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $152,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $152,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

